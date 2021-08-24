Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,301 Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Acme United as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acme United by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Acme United by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Acme United by 45.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acme United by 64.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,804.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $31,086.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,841 shares of company stock valued at $408,594. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

