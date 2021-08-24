Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 106,393 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,393 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Douglas Emmett worth $44,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

