Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,513 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.42. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

