Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.49

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.49 and last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 9254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $581.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 332.6% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

