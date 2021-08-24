Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.49

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.49 and last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 9254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.91.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $581.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.