Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

