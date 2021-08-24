Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,594. The company has a market capitalization of $435.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $4,172,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.