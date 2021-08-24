Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,477 shares of company stock worth $37,880,854. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

