DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.94 or 0.00788367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099725 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

