Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.10.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.