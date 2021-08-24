DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,607,433 shares of company stock worth $2,249,317,410. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:DASH traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.38. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
