DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,607,433 shares of company stock worth $2,249,317,410. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.38. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

