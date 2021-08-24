Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.