Doyle Wealth Management Makes New $289,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 128,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

