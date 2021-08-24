Doyle Wealth Management Sells 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA opened at $706.30 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.87, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

