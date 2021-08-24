Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4972 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
Drax Group stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86.
About Drax Group
