Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DUOL stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

