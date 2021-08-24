Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They issued an inline rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Duolingo stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

