Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 105,188 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.8% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 394,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

