Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 69,996 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHIC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

