Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $251.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $268.46. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

