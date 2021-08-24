Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.82. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $581.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.