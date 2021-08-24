Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURI opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

