Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

