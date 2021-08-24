Dynamic Price Hits $0.36 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $60.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,631.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06707662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.09 or 0.01349110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00373029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00677259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00336457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00329717 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

