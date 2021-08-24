Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 12415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
