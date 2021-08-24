Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 12415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

