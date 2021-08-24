Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.