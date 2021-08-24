easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

