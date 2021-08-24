Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $169.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

