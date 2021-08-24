eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

