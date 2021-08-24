Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 18,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

