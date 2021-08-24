Edap Tms (EDAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of 586.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

