Edgeless Achieves Market Capitalization of $896,796.69 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $896,796.69 and $1,873.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00096561 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

