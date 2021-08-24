Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

