Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

