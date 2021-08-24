Electrify.Asia Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,410.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $685,315.46 and approximately $34,410.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00815718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00100946 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

