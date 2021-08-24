Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,644 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,630 shares of company stock worth $16,112,920 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

