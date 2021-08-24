Ellipsis Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $215.32 million and approximately $68.02 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

