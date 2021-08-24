Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,081,359 shares.The stock last traded at $16.85 and had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 3,119,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $42,696,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $21,735,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.