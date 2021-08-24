Emerald Crypto Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $340,280.85 and approximately $24.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 191.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.