Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Down 4.6%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 107,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 384,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.