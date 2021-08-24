Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

