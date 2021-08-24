Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 999,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,752. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

