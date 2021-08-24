Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 9,153 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 27.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $127.21. The stock had a trading volume of 977,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

