Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 245,834 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 245,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 376,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,692. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26.

