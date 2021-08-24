Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,000. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up about 1.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 2.59% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,662,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 104,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,460. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.87.

