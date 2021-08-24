Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $84.40 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $84.40 million and $211,536.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00108390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00291815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,185,572 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

