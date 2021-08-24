Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Acquires $890,000.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ET stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

