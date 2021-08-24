Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Eneti stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eneti has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $3,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth $2,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

