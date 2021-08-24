EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Shares Down 1.6%

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21.

About EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

