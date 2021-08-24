Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $10.73 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

