Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

